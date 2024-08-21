Nancy Pelosi will address the DNC after being part of the Biden-to-Harris switch
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Nancy Pelosi isn’t taking explicit credit for pushing President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid and make way for Vice President Kamala Harris, a move that has transformed the presidential campaign and given Democrats new hope of beating Trump. But when she takes the stage Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Pelosi will address a crowd far more enthusiastic than it might have otherwise been due in part to her. Many lawmakers who were reluctant to campaign with Biden this fall are enthusiastic supporters of Harris — and Pelosi.