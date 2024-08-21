Train crashes into traffic in Egypt and kills 2, official says

CAIRO (AP) — The governor of Egypt’s coastal province of Alexandria says a train has crashed into traffic, killing two people and injuring two others. The crash, in the city of Borg el Arab located to the west of Alexandria, was due to a truck being on the tracks when they were meant to be closed for the transit of a passenger train, according to the statement. The train, coming from the town of El-Dabaa, was derailed by the collision. Train derailments and crashes are common in Egypt, where an aging railway system has also been plagued by mismanagement. In recent years, the government announced initiatives to improve its railways.

