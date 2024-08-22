Blackouts in extreme weather drive demand for cleaner backup power

In many communities people turn to diesel or gasoline generators for temporary power when extreme weather brings power outages. But the pollution these generate is bad for people and also contributes to climate change. That’s driving interest in cleaner alternatives. The days when backup power is needed are becoming more frequent as extreme weather driven by climate change strains the electric grid. Battery alternatives, sometimes with solar panels, are starting to appear but aren’t widespread and still have technological limitations.

