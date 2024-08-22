Photos: A visual look at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of Democratic delegates have officially made Vice President Kamala Harris their party’s presidential nominee, after a rollercoaster month that saw President Joe Biden shutter his campaign and boost her to the top of the ticket. That high-level switcheroo meant a lot of changes for party officials, delegates and speakers alike heading into the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where prominent Democrats and everyday citizens from around the country have spoken to the party faithful. They have been making their case for Harris’ candidacy, and warning against the dangers of a return to the White House by Donald Trump, after an opening evening spent celebrating and honoring Biden’s service.

