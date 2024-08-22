Russian climbers reach hospital after rescue in Pakistani Himalayas

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a Pakistan army helicopter has evacuated two Russian climbers from the base camp of one of the highest mountains to the northern city, a week after they were stranded on a remote peak after being hit by a formation of ice. A five-member team of Russian climbers was attempting to climb one of Gasherbrum’s peaks to retrieve the body of a fellow climber who died there last year when it was hit by a pile of ice on Friday. Rescuers had airlifted two of the mountaineers Monday, but two others remained stuck on the base camp because of the bad weather. Akhtar Hussain, a police official said the two Russians were listed in stable condition.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.