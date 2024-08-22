Soldier in mother’s custody after being accused of lying about ties to insurrectionist group

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based soldier can live at his parents’ home while charges accusing him in part of lying to military authorities about his association with a group that advocated overthrowing the U.S. government are pending. A federal magistrate judge on Thursday ordered that 20-year-old Kai Liam Nix be released through a home-detention agreement reached between prosecutors and Nix’s public defender. Nix has been an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Liberty. He was indicted last week and arrested on four counts. They also include alleged firearms trafficking. Nix’s public defender declined to comment after the hearing.

