What polling shows about Americans’ views of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are more likely than Democrats to have a favorable opinion Robert F. Kennedy Jr, recent polls show, as allies of Donald Trump urge the independent presidential candidate to drop out and endorse the former Republican president. Americans have grown more negative about Kennedy in recent polls. Some polls earlier in the year put his support in the double digits, but it hovers in the mid-single digits in most recent polls. It’s unclear if Kennedy would get even that level of support in the general election, since third-party candidates often don’t live up to their early poll numbers when voters actually cast their ballots.

