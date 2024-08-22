With their massive resources, corporations could be champions of racial equity but often waiver

NEW YORK (AP) — A Missouri nonprofit founded in 2015 to help address the issues that contributed to the police shooting death of Michael Brown Jr. and the riots that followed has faced the same lament many philanthropies face. Nonprofits like Forward Through Ferguson see a surge in giving while their cause is in the spotlight, only to see donations quickly dry up. The racial reckoning sparked in Ferguson, Missouri, was supposed to be different. But it didn’t turn out that way, slowing or, in some cases, stopping the progress that these new community groups hoped to make by the 10th anniversary of Brown’s death.

