Death toll from bandit attack on police in Pakistan rises to 12

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The death toll from Pakistan’s deadliest bandit attack on police rose to 12 after one of the wounded officers died at a hospital in the eastern province of Punjab, officials said Friday. Thursday’s attack with guns and rocket-propelled grenades also wounded eight officers. It took place in the Kacha area in Rahim Yar Khan district, which is known for hideouts along the Indus River where hundreds of heavily armed bandits evade police. Punjab police chief Usman Anwar said police killed a bandit leader who was behind the attack. In a statement, he said the operation against the robbers is still ongoing, and it will continue until the last bandit is eliminated in the province.

