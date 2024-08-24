Roadside bomb kills at least 2 children and wounds 15 people in restive southwest Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a roadside bomb went off near a police office in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing two children and wounding 15 persons. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack that happened on Saturday in Pishin, a district in Balochistan province. However, suspicion is likely to fall on separatist groups who have stepped up attacks in recent months. A local police official said some of those wounded were hospitalized in critical condition, adding that the bodies of the dead were also transported to a nearby hospital. For years, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.