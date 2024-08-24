Unusually early cold storm could dust California’s Sierra Nevada peaks with rare August snow

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The West Coast’s summer has been interrupted by an unusually cold system from the Gulf of Alaska that dropped down through the Pacific Northwest into Northern California. Snow was reported early Saturday on towering Mount Rainier in Washington State, and in California a dusting was possible on the crest of the Sierra Nevada, mostly around Tioga Pass and higher elevations of Yosemite National Park. That is according to the National Weather Service. August snow has not occurred since 2003 in such Yosemite locations as Tioga Pass.

