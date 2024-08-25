China opposes US sanctions on firms over alleged ties to Russia’s war efforts

BEIJING (AP) — China has expressed its opposition to the latest U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies over their alleged ties to Russia’s war in Ukraine, saying it would adopt necessary measures to safeguard the rights and interests of the country’s businesses. The U.S. on Friday announced sweeping sanctions on hundreds of firms in Russia and across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, accusing them of providing products and services that enable Russia’s war effort and aiding its ability to evade sanctions. The Ministry of Commerce in China on Sunday said it firmly opposed the U.S. putting multiple Chinese companies on its export control list, saying the move would disrupt global trade orders and rules.

