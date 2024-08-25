Closings set in trial of ex-politician accused of killing Las Vegas investigative reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Closing arguments are set in the trial of a former Democratic politician accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas investigative reporter almost two years ago. A Nevada jury then is expected on Monday to deliberate the fate of defendant Robert Telles. He has denied killing veteran reporter Jeff German on Labor Day weekend 2022. German had written articles critical of Telles and his administration of the county office that handles unclaimed estates. Telles testified in his defense that evidence against him is tainted, planted or wrong and that he is the victim of a massive conspiracy to frame him for the crime. He faces life in prison if he’s found guilty.

