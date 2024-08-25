Former five-time Lebanese prime minister Salim Hoss dies at 94

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’ current premier says five-time former Prime Minister Salim Hoss has died at age 94. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Hoss died Sunday. He described Hoss, who was also a former government minister and member of parliament, as the “conscience of Lebanon” in a statement. Hoss served during some of the most tumultuous years of his country’s modern history. Hoss was often described as a technocrat and widely respected as a rare statesman in a country marked by political and sectarian divisions. He served as prime minister for four terms during the country’s 15-year civil war that lasted from 1975 to 1990. His final term in office was from 1998 to 2000.

