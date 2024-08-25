Judge to hear arguments over whether to dismiss Arizona’s fake elector case

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge will hear arguments over whether to dismiss charges against Republicans who signed a document falsely claiming Donald Trump won Arizona in 2020 and others accused of scheming to overturn the race’s outcome. At least a dozen defendants are seeking a dismissal in the hearing Monday under a law that bars using baseless legal actions to silence critics. The defendants argue Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes tried to use the charges to silence them for their constitutionally protected speech about the 2020 election and actions in response to the race’s outcome. Prosecutors say the defendants crossed the line from protected speech to fraud and can’t back up their retaliation claim.

