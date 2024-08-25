North Korean leader supervises test of exploding drones, calls them crucial for war readiness

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has supervised a demonstration of new exploding drones designed to crash into targets and is pledging to spur development of such weapons to boost his military’s war readiness. Kim has been flaunting his growing military capabilities amid tensions with Washington and Seoul, and North Korean photos of the test showed a white drone with X-shaped tails and wings supposedly crashing into and destroying a target resembling South Korea’s K-2 main battle tank. Most combat drones stand off from targets and attack with missiles. The North’s state media say the drone test took place Saturday as the U.S. and South Korean militaries continue a large-scale exercise aimed at enhancing their combined capabilities to cope with North Korean threats.

