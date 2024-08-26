9 men have died after a pile of gravel collapsed on them in a quarry in Zambia, police say

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Police say nine men have died after a large pile of gravel collapsed on them while they were working in a quarry in Zambia. A police spokesperson says the men were operating illegally in the quarry and were loading gravel onto a truck. The driver of the truck survived with injuries and was taken to the hospital. Authorities say the men and the truck were buried under the gravel. The collapse happened Sunday in a quarry about 50 kilometers east of the capital, Lusaka. Police have opened an investigation.

