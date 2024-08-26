Colorado GOP chair ousted in a contentious vote that he dismisses as a ‘sham’

DENVER (AP) — The chairman of the Colorado Republican Party has been ousted in a vote that he says is illegitimate. Dave Williams has attacked fellow Republicans whom he viewed as not being ultraconservative, prompting infighting in the party. Before he was ousted Saturday, he also faced backlash for vitriolic posts against the LGBTQ+ community and using party resources to benefit his failed primary campaign. Williams said the vote was illegal under the party’s bylaws, setting up a leadership standoff as the November election looms.

