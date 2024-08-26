Fair-goers scorched by heartland heat wave take refuge under misters as some schools let out early

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair are seeking relief from water misters because of soaring late summer temperatures that also prompted some Midwestern schools to let out early or cancel sports practices. High temperatures combined with oppressive humidity made it feel well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the nation’s heartland at the start of the week. The National Weather Service has issued heat warnings or advisories across Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Several cities like Des Moines, Iowa, have opened cooling centers. Forecasters say there will be some cool-off in coming days as the heat wave shifts to the South and East.

