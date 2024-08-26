Green Party’s Jill Stein will remain on Wisconsin ballot after court refuses to hear challenge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein will remain on the ballot in Wisconsin after the state Supreme Court decided not to hear a Democratic challenge seeking to oust her. The court on Monday decided against hearing the challenge brought by an employee of the Democratic National Committee. He had argued that the Green Party did not meet requirements under the law for being on the ballot. Stein last appeared on the Wisconsin ballot 2016, when she won just over 31,000 votes — more than Donald Trump’s winning margin of just under 23,000 votes in the state.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.