Hearing over whether to dismiss charges in Arizona fake electors case stretches into second day

PHOENIX (AP) — A hearing on whether to dismiss charges against some Republicans accused of scheming to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential race in Arizona continues Tuesday. The hearing began Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court. At least a dozen of the original 18 defendants are seeking a dismissal under an Arizona law that bars using baseless legal actions in a bid to silence critics. The defendants argue that Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes tried to use the charges to silence them for their constitutionally protected speech about the 2020 election and actions taken in response to the outcome of the race. Prosecutors say the defendants don’t have evidence to back up their retaliation claim and they crossed the line from protected speech to fraud.

