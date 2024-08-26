Tulsi Gabbard, who ran for 2020 Democratic nomination, endorses Trump against former foe Harris

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Donald Trump’s presidential bid, furthering her shift away from the party she sought to represent in the presidential race four years ago. Appearing Monday with Trump in Detroit, Gabbard said that the GOP nominee “understands the grave responsibility that a president and commander in chief bears for every single one of our lives.” Gabbard represented Hawaii in the U.S. House for four terms as a Democrat and sought the party’s presidential nomination in 2020. She left the party in 2022 and has campaigned for several high-profile Republican candidates across the country. Gabbard was also the only lawmaker to vote “present” when the House of Representatives impeached Trump for his dealings with Ukraine.

