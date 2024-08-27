‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ prepares to open 81st Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival is kicking off in Hollywood style with the world premiere of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” Wednesday. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Catherine O’Hara and Monica Bellucci are among the cast expected to grace the red carpet. The film is a sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 horror-comedy, which brings the Deetz family back to the their country home. Ryder’s sullen Lydia is now mother to her own “surly” teenage daughter, Astrid, played by Ortega, the star of Netflix’s popular series “Wednesday.” A Warner Bros. release, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is premiering out of competition before opening in theatres worldwide next week.

