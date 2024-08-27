Edwin Moses documentary to debut Sept. 21 at his alma mater, Morehouse College

A documentary exploring how Edwin Moses blended science with athleticism to become the world’s greatest hurdler in the 1980s, then parlayed his fame into a mission to fight for better pay and fair sports, will debut Sept. 21 at his alma mater at the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival. The movie’s title “MOSES-13 Steps” is a reference to the number of steps he took between hurdles. At the time, most hurdlers took 14 steps. Moses, who got a Master’s degree in physics, used science to determine how he could shave fractions of seconds off his 400-meter hurdles by lengthening his stride and saving one step.

