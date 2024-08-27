Man dies on river trip at Grand Canyon; 5th fatality in less than a month

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an 80-year-old man has died after falling from a boat on the Colorado River inside Grand Canyon National Park. It’s believed to be the fifth reported fatality at the canyon in less than a month and the 13th this year. Park officials say the incident occurred Sunday afternoon near Fossil Rapid. They say the man was on a commercial river trip when his boat flipped. Authorities say all resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released. The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office will be investigating the latest canyon death.

