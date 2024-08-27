Prosecutors seek death penalty for 3 Americans implicated in alleged coup attempt in Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Prosecutors are calling for for 50 people, including three Americans, to face the death penalty for what the Congolese army says was a coup attempt earlier this year. Six people were killed during the botched coup attempt led by the little-known opposition figure Christian Malanga in May that targeted the presidential palace and a close ally of President Felix Tshisekedi. Malanga was fatally shot for resisting arrest soon after live-streaming the attack on his social media, the Congolese army said. The defendants, whose trial opened in June, face a number of charges, many punishable by death, including terrorism, murder and criminal association.

