Separatist group claims deadliest day in recent history in Pakistan’s Balochistan and threatens more

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A separatist group has claimed responsibility for the deadliest day in recent history in Pakistan’s Balochistan and warned that “even more intense and widespread” attacks are coming. The prime minister has declared there would not be peace talks with the Balochistan Liberation Army insurgents who also have targeted Chinese-funded projects there. The attacks indicate that the BLA, which has targeted security forces for years in small-scale attacks and is allied with the Pakistani Taliban, is now much more organized. But the interior minister says there is no need for a large-scale operation against them.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.