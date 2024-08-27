UK prime minister contrasts his leadership with the past but warns of painful choices ahead
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is seeking to draw a contrast between his new government and the past, saying the solution to the country’s problems is in working together and not in continuing to stoke tensions in society. Starmer said in his speech on Tuesday that the riots that convulsed the nation earlier this summer betrayed “the cracks in our society” after 14 years of Conservative-led government. But the prime minister, who took office in July after a landslide election victory, also found hope in the way many people united to oppose the violence.