What is Telegram and why was its CEO arrested in Paris?

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the messaging app Telegram, has been arrested in Paris over allegations that his platform was being used for illicit activity such as drug trafficking and the distribution of child sexual abuse images. He was taken into custody at Paris-Le Bourget Airport in France on Saturday, after landing from Azerbaijan. Telegram said it abides by EU laws and that Durov “has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe.” The news put the spotlight on the popular app that allows for one-on-one and group chats, as well as large “channels” that let people broadcast messages to subscribers.

