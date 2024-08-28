1 person taken to a hospital after turbulence forces Cancun-to-Chicago flight to land in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say one person was taken to a hospital after a United Airlines flight was diverted to Memphis, Tennessee, because of severe turbulence. In separate statements, United and the Memphis Fire Department said the person was in non-critical condition when taken to a hospital Wednesday after the flight headed from Cancun, Mexico, to Chicago landed at Memphis International Airport. United says The turbulence happened while the airplane’s seat belt sign was on. The Memphis Fire Department said six other people who were on the plane declined treatment and transport to the hospital. Chicago-based United said the 737-900ER aircraft had 172 passengers and seven crew members on board. The airplane was scheduled to resume its flight to Chicago on Wednesday.

