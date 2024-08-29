In New Orleans, nonprofits see new money and new inclusive approach from the NBA Foundation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National Basketball Association formalized its giving over the past four years through a new $300 million grantmaking arm. The NBA Foundation sends flexible funding to nonprofits focused on boosting economic opportunity for Black youth in its teams’ cities. Recipients report few strings attached and comprehensive application processes, a forward-thinking model they’d like to see adopted by other foundations and professional athletic teams. The research group Candid says funding specifically in support of Black people made up about 2% of overall philanthropy in the U.S. from 2006 to 2017. Candid says giving for Black people during that period peaked the year after a police officer in 2014 shot and killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

