Los Angeles to pay $9.5M in settlement over 2018 death of woman during police shootout with gunman
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys say the city of Los Angeles will pay $9.5 million to settle a lawsuit by relatives of a woman killed by police during a shootout with a gunman at a Trader Joe’s store six years ago. The father and brother of 27-year-old Melyda Corado sued for wrongful death. The settlement was announced Friday. Corado was an assistant manager in July 2018 when a gunman being chased by police got into a shootout as he ran inside. Police said Corado was caught in the crossfire. A family attorney says the death was preventable. The City Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately comment on the settlement.