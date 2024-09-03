Police in Hawaii release man who killed neighbor who fatally shot 3 people at gathering

HONOLULU (AP) — Police have released a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting and killing a neighbor who opened fire at a Hawaii gathering. Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a home stemming from a dispute between neighbors Saturday night in Waianae, a west Oahu community. Police say the 42-year-old man who killed the shooter was later released pending investigation. Police say it isn’t yet clear whether there will be any criminal charges. The identities of those killed have not yet been released. Waianae Coast Neighborhood Board Chair Philip Ganaban says he’s struggling to understand what motivated the man who opened fired at the gathering.

