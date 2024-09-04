Bad Bunny firm held in contempt by federal judge in dispute with MLB players’ association

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Bad Bunny’s sports representation firm has been held in contempt by a federal judge, who ordered it to withdraw from a new arbitration proceeding it filed against the Major League Baseball Players Association. U.S. District Judge Camille L. Vélez-Rivé also ordered Rimas Sports to pay the union’s legal fees and costs for the association’s work to force the company to comply with Vélez-Rivé‘s Aug. 15 order. The union issued a notice of discipline to Rimas agents William Arroyo, Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda on April 10 and fined them $400,000 for misconduct. Rimas is appealing to an arbitrator under union regulations and tried to file a separate appeal with the American Arbitration Association.

