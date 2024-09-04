Honduras’ president is asked to resign after corruption scandal she says is a plot to oust her
TEGUCIGALPA (AP) — The head of an anti-corruption organization on Wednesday demanded that Honduran President Xiomara Castro to resign after a video was released in which her brother-in-law allegedly received drug money. The demand comes after a rocky week for Castro, who won the presidency on an anti-corruption campaign. Castro claimed in statements over radio and television that “dark forces” in Honduras and abroad were working to carry out a coup d’état against her.