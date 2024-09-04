Voting-related lawsuits filed in multiple states could be a way to contest the presidential election

Before voters even begin casting ballots, Democrats and Republicans are engaged in a sprawling legal fight over how the 2024 election will be run, a series of court disputes that could even run past Election Day if the outcome is close. Both parties have bulked up their legal teams for the fight. Republicans have filed more than 100 lawsuits challenging various aspects of vote-casting after being chastised repeatedly by judges in 2020 for bringing complaints about how the election was run only after votes were tallied. Democrats are countering with what they are calling “voter protection,” rushing to court to fight back against the GOP cases with several hundred lawyers.

