Italy approves new rules to put beach concessions up for bidding by 2027

ROME (AP) — Italy has approved new rules to put lucrative concessions for beach clubs up for bidding by June 2027, responding to pressing demands from the EU to open up the sector to new players. Under the new legislation approved late Wednesday by the right-wing government led by Giorgia Meloni, existing beach licenses would remain valid until September 2027. The deadline could be further postponed to March 2028 if there are “objective reasons” to delay the tender process, the government said. The compromise seeks to address complaints by existing operators who risk losing their concessions and would be entitled to compensation paid by the new holders.

