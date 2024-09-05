Japan’s leader makes farewell visit to South Korea to strengthen his legacy of warming ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is visiting South Korea to boost warming ties between the traditional Asian rivals. During his two-day visit to South Korea that starts Friday, Kishida is to meet President Yoon Suk Yeol for their 12th summit. The two leaders have worked together to improve ties strained over disputes stemming from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Yoon’s policy toward Japan has triggered strong criticism from his liberal rivals at home, who say he has made too many concessions to Tokyo without getting much in return. Kishida leaves office in late September.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.