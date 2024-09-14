Fuel truck explosion kills at least 15 people in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s prime minister says at least 15 people have been killed and 40 others seriously injured after a tanker truck carrying gasoline flipped over and exploded. Prime Minister Garry Conille provided the figures in an X post on Saturday. Radio Caraibes earlier reported that 17 people had been killed. Haiti’s hospitals are poorly equipped to treat victims of severe burns. The nation of 12 million people has also been struggling with fuel shortages. Fighting between gangs makes it more difficult to import goods into the country. The explosion on Saturday happened in Miragoane.

