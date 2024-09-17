12-year-old boy stabs and injures six children at a school in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A 12-year-old boy at a school in Portugal has stabbed and injured six other children in an extremely rare episode of school violence in the country. Portuguese national police say that the victims are from 11 to 14 years old in the attack at the school in Azambuja near Lisbon. Azambuja Mayor Silvino Lúcio says that one boy was seriously injured with a chest wound but his life is not in danger. The boy has been taken to a hospital in Lisbon. The mayor says five girls suffered light wounds to their arms. Police have taken the attacker into custody. No motive was immediately given for the attack.

