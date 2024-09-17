A 6-year-old student brought a revolver to a Virginia elementary school in bookbag, sheriff says

ORANGE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff says a 6-year-old student brought a revolver to school in their bookbag, but there’s no sign that the child intended to use it. Orange County Sheriff Jason C. Smith says an instructional assistant at Orange Elementary School found the gun on Monday afternoon while helping a child who arrived late take items out of their bookbag. The assistant notified administration and the school resource officer and the gun was removed from the school. Smith says it was determined that the 6-year-old brought the loaded Heritage Rough Rider single-action, .22-caliber “Cowboy style” revolver to school, but there’s no indication that the child intended to use it. No arrests have been announced.

