As Jimmy Carter nears his 100th birthday, a musical gala celebrates the ‘rock-and-roll president’
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A range of stars from the stage, screen and sport has gathered to pay tribute to former President Jimmy Carter ahead of his 100th birthday. The eclectic lineup rolled out Tuesday was meant to highlight the 39th president’s emphasis on human rights and his love of music as a universal language. The former president’s grandson said a musical benefit concert was the best way to celebrate his grandfather because Carter has always enjoyed music as a way to bring people together. The concert brought together artists that crossed generations and genres that traced back to Carter’s 1976 presidential campaign.