At least 2 soldiers killed and 21 injured as ELN rebels attack army base in eastern Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — An attack on a military base in eastern Colombia killed two soldiers and injured at least 21, Colombia’s military says, as tensions escalate between Colombia’s government and one of the nation’s largest remaining rebel groups. Colombia’s top military commander, Admiral Francisco Cubides, attributed the attack Tuesday to the National Liberation Army, or ELN, a rebel group that ended a cease-fire with the Colombian government in August, but is still involved in peace talks aimed at ending more than five decades of conflict. Cubides said that the group fired home-made rockets from the back of a cargo truck that had been parked near a base in Puerto Jordan, a small town in Colombia’s Arauca province.

