For families of Key Bridge collapse victims, a search for justice begins

BALTIMORE (AP) — The families of the six construction workers killed in the collapse of Maryland’s Francis Scott Key Bridge plan to file legal claims against the owner and manager of the container ship that lost power and struck the bridge. Maria del Carmen Castellon lost her husband in the collapse that sent the workers plunging to their deaths in March. She says she’s pressing for safer conditions and better protections for immigrant workers. All six victims were Latino immigrants. The families say they’ll join others in accusing the companies of negligently ignoring problems on the ship before it left Baltimore. The companies have filed a court petition seeking to limit their legal liability.

