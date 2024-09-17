Former office manager of Dartmouth College student paper gets 15-month sentence for stealing $223K

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The former office manager of Dartmouth College’s student newspaper has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for stealing over $223,000 from the paper over four years. Nicole Chambers was sentenced in federal court in Concord, New Hampshire, on Monday. Chambers also faces three years of supervised release and has to pay back the money. She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in April. The 41-year-old was office manager for The Dartmouth, the college’s primary newspaper, from 2012 to 2021 and had full access to its bank account, PayPal and Venmo accounts and debit card. Chambers expressed the “deepest remorse” for her actions in a statement.

