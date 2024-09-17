Georgia prosecutors drop all 15 counts of money laundering against 3 ‘Cop City’ activists

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia prosecutors have dropped all 15 counts of money laundering that were levied against three Atlanta organizers accused of misusing a bail fund to aid violent protests against the city’s proposed police and fire training center. Atlanta Solidarity Fund leaders Marlon Kautz, Adele MacLean and Savannah Patterson still face racketeering charges, along with 58 others who were indicted last year following a yearslong investigation into the “Stop Cop City” movement. The fund has provided bail money and helped find attorneys for arrested protesters. It was not clear why prosecutors on Tuesday told a Fulton County judge that they would be dismissing the 15 counts.

