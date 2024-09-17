Israel has a long history of pulling off complex attacks like the exploding pagers

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of pagers used members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded near simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria, killing at least nine people and wounding several thousand, officials said. Hezbollah blamed Israel in what appeared to be a sophisticated, remote attack on Tuesday afternoon. Israel rarely takes responsibility for such attacks, though the country has a long history of carrying out complex remote operations, ranging from remote-controlled machine guns used in drive-by shootings, suicide drones, underground explosions in nuclear facilities deep inside Iran, and intricate cyber attacks. Here is a look at previous operations attributed to Israel over the years:

