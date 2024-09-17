Trump says he will meet with Narendra Modi during Indian prime minister’s visit to US

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he’s meeting next week with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi is scheduled to be in the United States this weekend, along with the leaders of Australia and Japan, for a summit of the so-called Quad hosted by President Joe Biden in his Wilmington, Delaware, hometown. The popular and polarizing Indian prime minister has advanced Hindu nationalism in his decade-long leadership. The meeting between Modi with Trump had not been previously reported but was announced Tuesday by the Republican presidential nominee at an unrelated event in Michigan. The Indian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

