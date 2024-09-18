Balloons, trampoline and Apples to Apples are finalists for the Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The National Toy Hall of Fame is floating the idea of inducting balloons. They are among the 12 finalists being considered for the honor later this year, alongside other first-time contenders including the trampoline and the party game Apples to Apples. Also nominated are the “Choose Your Own Adventure” gamebooks, Hess Toy Trucks, My Little Pony, Phase 10, the Pokemon Trading Card Game, remote-controlled vehicles, Sequence, the stick horse and Transformers. A panel of expert judges and the public will vote on which of the finalists will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The winners will be announced in November.

