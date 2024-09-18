Blinken expresses frustration at attacks he says threaten to “derail” Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks
Associated Press Writer
CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. is still assessing the impact that a deadly series of pager explosions linked to Israel in Lebanon may have on U.S.-led international efforts to broker a cease-fire in Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza. Blinken linked the pager attacks to other recent surprise attacks that he said threaten to “derail” the talks. Blinken was speaking Friday in Egypt, which is a partner with the U.S. in efforts to mediate the Gaza war.